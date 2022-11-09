Malayalam
Will send the Ordinance to Prez; CM talking in terrorist's tongue

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 09, 2022 04:35 PM IST
Governor Arif Mohammed Khan during his interview with Manorama News. Screengrab: Manorama News.
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday said he would send the Ordinance passed by the Kerala Assembly to remove him as the Chancellor of state universities to the President.
In an exclusive interview given to Manorama News, Khan said the State government must convince him why the chancellor is being changed.

"I am yet to receive the contents of the Ordinance. However, the judgement of the SC is absolutely clear in the matter. As per the SC's verdict, the state government has no business in appointing vice-chancellors, and if the state's act is repugnant to the University Grants Commission (UGC) norms, then the latter will prevail," he said.
"So, if the state government does not possess the power to appoint vice-chancellors, how can it have a say in appointing the chancellor? Moreover, the chief minister had assured me in writing that there would be no government interference in the matters of the state's universities," said Khan.

'CM speaking in the language of a terrorist'

Responding to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan lashing out at the governor on the issue, Khan accused the former of talking in terrorist's tongue.

"The CM and his government are trying to threaten me. However, I will not bend the knee. I intend to retaliate in the language they understand. Even if the consequences are dire, I won't back off," he said.

The governor further accused the CM of adopting an "utterly disrespectful approach" towards him in the matter.

"His (Pinarayi Vijayan) statement that I will face grave consequences is aggressive in nature and tone, and it means he will attack. He is openly threatening the head of state," said Khan.

The governor also justified the expulsion of Kairali and Media One channels from his press conference on Tuesday. He said though the channel heads submitted their explanations, it was not convincing enough.

