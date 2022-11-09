Shailaja issued key certificate to ill-equipped pvt medical college, reveals govt document

Kozhikode: Abuse of power and breach of rules have become the norm under the Left Democratic Front dispensation in Kerala. Days after a major nepotism row involving the Thiruvananthapuram Mayor, a government document reveals that former Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja went out of the way to renew a crucial certificate for a private medical college at Cherpulasseri in Palakkad district.



The Supreme Court the other day had sought the explanation of the State Government on a petition alleging that the Essentiality Certificate was issued to the college without proper inspection.

After the Indian Medical Council and the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) found in their inspections in 2018 that the college lacked basic facilities, the 149 students of the college were transferred to nine self-financing colleges in the state. The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry also banned MBBS admission here for the next two years. When the term of the ban ended in 2020, the college applied for the Essentiality Certificate to the Health Department to resume the course.

The officials concerned submitted a report on May 28, citing the lack of adequate infrastructure and the 149 students in the college being transferred to other medical colleges. They advised against granting the sanction.

However, the minister directed “measures to re-validate the Essentiality Certificate considering the present special circumstances” and returned the file. A draft of the certificate was prepared on this basis.

The officials then pointed out that the college was yet to refund nearly Rs 1 crore collected from the students towards fees. They informed that the Admission and the Fees Regulatory Committee initiated revenue recovery measures in the wake of the college's failure to refund the amount.

The then-Health Principal Secretary Rajan Khobragade noted in the file that the department may first ask the college to refund the fees of the students and, based on the compliance, further decisions can be taken. However, the minister directed the official to provide the Essentiality Certificate in view of the limited time frame, saying other measures could be initiated thereafter, the document reveals.

Shailaja was the Health Minister in the first Pinarayi Vijayan State Government (2016-21).