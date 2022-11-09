Teacher ends life by jumping into dam

Munnar: A schoolteacher ended his life by jumping into a dam as he had been in distress after his mother went missing.

The deceased was identified as A Ganeshan, 48, of the south division in the Chokanad Estate, Kanan Devan Company. Though Ganeshan was rescued after he jumped into the dam the first time, he later jumped again. The incident happened around 3pm on Tuesday.

After seeing Ganeshan falling into the headworks dam with his bike, auto driver Ramesh rescued the teacher. Ganeshan then was brought back onto the road and made to sit in another auto. But Ganeshan got out of the auto, ran and jumped again into the deep portion of the dam. The dead body was recovered after an hour-long search by the fire force personnel.

Ganeshan was the teacher at the LP School in Chokanad Estate. Ganeshan's mother Muthumari, who stayed with him, had gone missing last July. Ever since his mother went missing, Ganeshan had been in distress, his relatives said.

He is survived by wife Jyothi, and children Lokeshwaran and Akshayasri.