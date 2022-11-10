HC seeks plan from Kerala govt for timely disbursal of KSRTC salaries

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the State Government to come up with a plan to see the timely disbursal of salaries to KSRTC employees.

Justice Devan Ramachandran also expressed hope that the KSRTC in the future would be self-sufficient to meet its expenditure.

"Until the prior commitments of the KSRTC through loans are properly settled, their chances of becoming self sufficient are remote," observed the court

Justice Ramachandran also observed that this aspect shall also be kept in mind by the Special Government Pleader when he makes submissions in this regard on the next date of hearing.

The Court was informed today by the Special Government Pleader Santhosh Kumar that the salary for the month of October was paid to the employees, in deference to the assurance given to the court by the KSRTC, with the assistance from the government amounting to nearly Rs 50 Crore.

The bench was hearing the petitions filed by the employees of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) seeking direction to the Corporation and its Managing Director to formulate a scheme for payment of salary to its employees at least before the 5th day of every month. Two other petitions with similar prayers were also preferred by the employees of KSRTC.

The case has been posted again for after three weeks.

HC raps private buses for rash driving

The High Court also rapped the private buses plying in the city for rash driving.



"The buses are plying on Kochi roads as if the driver has a death wish," the court observed.

"The road does not belong to private buses alone," the court added, while directing the motor vehicles department to ramp up inspections.

(With inputs from LiveLaw)

