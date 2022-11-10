BJP leader Sandeep Varrier accuses actor Nimisha Sajayan of tax evasion

Ottapalam (Palakkad): BJP leader Sandeep G Varrier on Thursday alleged that Malayalam actor Nimisha Sajayan has evaded taxes to the tune of Rs 20.65 lakh.

He also released a set of documents that he claimed were proof of tax evasion.

As per the document, which he also posted on Facebook, Nimisha's mother reached the GST office after receiving the summons sent to the actor and confessed to the same.

According to Sandeep, the incident came to light after tax officials investigated based on intelligence received. He also accused other new-generation stars of being involved in similar activities.

Meanwhile, Nimisha's mother Anandavalli denied Sandeep's allegation. "Nimisha had not taken GST earlier. When some tax was due, the department sent a notice, following which, we applied for GST during 2020-21. Everything since then is clear. There will be no further comment on this matter," Anandavalli told Manorama Online.

Sandeep Varrier's Facebook post:

The State GST intelligence department has found that prominent actress Nimisha Sajayan has a hidden income of over Rs 1.14 cr. After receiving intelligence about the fraud, the department summoned her, following which her mother Anandavalli appeared and admitted to committing an error in recording the actor's income.

Sandeep Varrier's Facebook post. Photo: Facebook

However, on further investigations, the state GST department found that Nimisha hid her extra income.

As per the investigation report of the GST Joint Commissioner (IB), which I am publishing with this post, Nimisha has evaded taxes to the tune of Rs 20.65 lakh.

The very artists who raised hell when I exposed how many new-generation actors are indulging in similar activities are being charged with defaulting their payments. One cannot even call this political rivalry as it is the State GST department that has found Nimisha guilty of tax evasion.