Kerala cop probing POCSO case molests survivor girl

Kalpetta: A Kerala cop who allegedly molested the minor survivor of a sexual abuse case has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the girl's statement, the cop, identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector TG Babu, allegedly molested her while taking her to Ooty for gathering evidence in a previous case.

He touched the girl inappropriately and took photographs of her without permission. This was despite there being a lady officer to accompany the two.

A departmental inquiry too found that there was merit in the girl's complaint. Babu was suspended from service when the news came to light.

The girl had approached the Child Welfare Committee to lodge her complaint.

The 17-year-old was previously molested by a gang of young men she met on social media. A POCSO case was already filed over this crime.