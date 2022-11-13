Malayalam
Youth found lying in train covered in blood, grievously wounded on neck

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 13, 2022 04:39 PM IST
As the wound on his neck is severe, the police have not recorded his preliminary statement yet. Representational image.
Topic | Palakkad

Ottapalam: A Tamil Nadu native was found lying unconscious in a pool of his own blood with a severely wounded neck in Ottapalam on Sunday.

The youth, who was travelling in the Egmore Express, was shifted to Thrissur Medical College Hospital after being administered first aid in Ottapalam Taluk Hospital.

He was found covered in blood near the lavatory on the train when it reached Ottapalam.

It is yet to be ascertained whether he cut himself or was attacked by someone else. As the wound on his neck is severe, the police have not recorded his preliminary statement.

