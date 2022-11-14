Online food delivery personnel go on strike in Kochi

Kochi: The workers of online food delivery aggregates have begun an indefinite strike in the city. Over 150 employees staged a protest at Vyttila here on Monday. Since morning the app-based door delivery of food has been affected across Kochi.

The district authorities had said the other day that the strike had been averted after discussions were held under the aegis of the Labour Commissioner. However, the workers say that the talks involving some leaders of the workers had only decided the date for dialogue with the representatives of the companies and that the strike plan had not been withdrawn.

A meeting of trade union leaders and management representatives chaired by the Regional Joint Labour Commissioner was scheduled to be held at noon.

The delivery personnel allege that the companies have been depriving them of proper allowances. Their main demand is that the minimum wage for 2 km should be made Rs 25.

For every additional kilometre, the workers should be paid Rs 10, they demand.

The workers have a 30-point charter of demands which includes the condition that those who work part-time should get a minimum of Rs 500 a day.

Workers also went on strike in Thiruvananthapuram demanding a hike in wages. The agitation was called off after talks under the leadership of the Labour Commissioner.

Those engaged in app-based food delivery are mostly persons who have arrived in the city from various districts. Students and migrant workers are also in the field.

The workers were not compensated for food delivery at the door steps during the COVID-19 lockdowns. It would not be possible to continue in the field with the meager wages, stated the delivery personnel.