Kerala govt kicks off World Cup-themed second phase of 'No to Drugs'

Thiruvananthapuram: The government on Monday kicked off the second phase of 'No to Drugs', a statewide anti-drug campaign. To attract youngsters, the campaign is football-themed in view of the upcoming World Cup, slated to commence on November 20.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced online the commencement of the campaign which, he said, also includes a goal-scoring event as part of which two crore goals are expected to be scored by school students.

As part of this event, goalposts carrying 'No to Drugs' campaign boards and posters would be put up at all local self-government bodies, schools, government offices, private companies, IT parks, bus stands, and other public places so that anyone can come at any time and score a goal.

"I hope the students will participate and ensure that we exceed the target of two crores," he said during the online launch event.

Vijayan said the fight against drugs was an intervention on the part of the government keeping in mind the present and future of the students.

In view of the successful completion of the first phase, which commenced on October 2, everyone should carry forward the initiative with renewed vigour, he said.

"A drug-free Kerala is our aim. Students have an important role to play in it," he added.

During the day, events related to the second phase of the campaign were held in various schools, according to visuals shown on TV channels.

In a school in Kochi city, students from kindergarten to Class 12 jointly made a huge poster by hand, advocating against the use of drugs.

In another school in Kottayam, students enacted a street play in Malayalam against the use of drugs.

Students in the Kasaragod district also enacted a play in English on the harmful effects of drug use.

The second phase of the campaign ends on January 26, 2023.

