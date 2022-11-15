Mayor Arya sends legal notice to Jebi Mather, MP, over ‘derogatory’ remarks

Thiruvananthapuram: Mayor Arya Rajendran has sent a legal notice to Rajya Sabha MP Jebi Mather for allegedly making derogatory remarks against her during the recent protest by Mahila Congress leaders over the controversial letter purportedly written by her to the Thiruvananthapuram district secretary of the CPM.

The Mayor demanded the Mahila Congress leader to retract her statement through a document and via media and apologise within seven days, failing which legal measures will be initiated against her.

The controversial remarks were made during the protest staged by the Mahila Congress before the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

Mather had arrived at the protest scene carrying a travel bag with a poster pasted on it, asking the Mayor to “go to Kozhikode with the stolen money, Mahila Congress to donate the suitcase.”

The younger Congress leader also took a dig against Arya Rajendran on similar lines in her speech.

Arya’s spouse is Balussery (Kozhikode) MLA K M Sachin Dev. Mather’s reference to Kozhikode was over Sachin’s native place.

However, Mather is unperturbed.

“I’m sticking to my remarks against Mayor Arya Rajendran, made in connection with the controversial letter. There is no need to apologize. There is nothing wrong with the statement. Will take legal recourse to defend the legal notice against me. The Mahila Congress workers will conduct a protest march to the corporation tomorrow,” Mather said in response.

The Mahila Congress protest was over the letters found in the name of the Mayor and another CPM comrade in which the CPM district secretary was asked to recommend names of party followers for temporary jobs in the civic body.