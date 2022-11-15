Shortage of low-priced liquor in BEVCO outlets

Thiruvananthapuram: Tipplers in Kerala are a worried lot as most BEVCO outlets have run short of low-priced liquor. With plunging sales the Kerala State Beverages (Manufacturing & Marketing) Corporation Ltd or BEVCO is in the throes of a crisis.

The shortage is so acute that 71 BEVCO outlets have stock of only beer and wine if the high-end liquor brands are excluded.

Quarter liquor bottles are very popular in the state. Earlier itself, as reported by Onmanorama, most sought-after brands were in short supply as manufactures ceased making products sold in 180 ml bottles.

Several BEVCO outlets would have to be shut down if the problem is not addressed.

The BEVCO revenue from low-priced brands has plunged by one-fourth. Rs 6.5 crore has been the total sales in this category so far this financial year, states the BEVCO website.

The top-selling brands in the Kerala market include HoneyBee brandy as well as Old Port, Old Cask and Jawan rums.

The delay in raising the production of 'Jawan' brand rum and production halt by distilleries have contributed to the current mess.

Distilleries have been hard hit by the turnover tax and rising production costs.

The government had earlier decided to raise the production of Jawan rum to 140,000 litre from the current output of 63,000 litre. Travancore Sugars and Chemicals Limited, which is a State Government entity, manufactures Jawan rum at its plant near Thiruvalla. It was planned to augment the production by increasing the number of bottling lines from 4 to 10. The authorities have given nod for two more bottling lines. However, the current shortage at the retail end suggests the plan remains on the drawing board.

Hooch suppliers are likely to cash in on the shortage as has often happened. The intelligence wing of the Excise Department has ordered strict vigil.