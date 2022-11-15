Malayalam
Srinivasan murder case: Popular Front leader Yahya Thangal arrested

Our Correspondent
Published: November 15, 2022 02:59 PM IST
Yahiya Thangal | Screengrab: Manorama News
Yahya, who was on remand in Viyur Jail in another UAPA case, was taken into custody by the investigation team after submitting an application to the court: Manorama News
Topic | Palakkad

Palakkad: Police on Tuesday arrested Popular Front of India (PFI) former state council member Yahya Thangal in connection with the murder of former RSS leader A Srinivasan.

Yahya is the 45th accused in the case. Yahya, who was on remand in Viyur Jail in another UAPA case, was taken into custody by the investigation team after submitting an application to the court.

A Sreenivasan (45) was killed in April this year. He was killed inside a shop at Melamuri as a revenge for the killing of Popular Front leader A Zubair in Elappulli.

PFI former state secretary CA Rauf, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), is 41 st accused in the Srinivasan murder case. According to the investigation team, he was one of the main planners of the murder.

