Actor Sunny Leone moves HC to dismiss FIR on contract breach case

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 15, 2022 10:54 PM IST
In her plea, the actress rejected the allegations against her, her husband and their employee.
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has moved the Kerala High Court seeking to quash an FIR filed against her by the crime branch wing of the state police for allegedly breaching terms of a contract supposedly entered into with a firm for a stage performance in Kozhikode four years ago.

In her plea, the actress rejected the allegations against her, her husband and their employee. She contended that the charges would not constitute the ingredients of the alleged offences.

Leone claimed they were not involved in any crime to date. She said they were put to untold misery and irreparable loss in making them face what she called a long-drawn process of trial when no material or clear evidence against them has been found.

The crime branch is investigating the case that was registered on a complaint from Shiyas Kunjumohammed, an individual, from the Ernakulam district.

(With PTI inputs)

