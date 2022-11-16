Was Mohanlal permitted to hold ivory tusk during seizure? HC favours probe

Kochi: An old wildlife crime case has come back to haunt leading Malayalam film actor Mohanlal. The Kerala High Court has stymied the Kerala Government bid to dismiss the case charged a decade ago over the possession of ivory tusks.

The Government approached the HC with an appeal petition seeking to challenge the Perumbavoor Magistrate Court’s ruling dismissing the State Government’s plea. While considering the plea, the High Court asked how the case could be dismissed.

The Forest Department had registered a case against the actor in 2012 under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, after two ivory tusks were recovered from his house in 2011. The actor procured an ownership certificate only in 2016.

The HC asked whether there need not be any inquiry into the illegal possession of the tusks by the actor.

In the early probe, it was found that one K Krishnakumar handed over the ivory tusks to Mohanlal. It was also found by the investigation team that the ivory tusks were bought from another person for money.

The HC observed that it has to be investigated whether the actor had the right to possession at the time of registering the case.