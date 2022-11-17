Malayalam
Landslide at construction site in Mariyappally; man trapped under debris rescued

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 17, 2022 12:02 PM IST Updated: November 17, 2022 12:16 PM IST
Rescue operation underway at Mariyappally in Kottayam; Sushant. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Kottayam

Kottayam: A landslide occurred at a construction site in Mariyappally, Kottayam on Thursday morning.

A guest worker, Sushant, was trapped under the debris. However, Fire and Rescue Service personnel, along with a police team, pulled Sushant out after a three-hour-long operation.

According to rescue officials, almost three-quarters of Sushant's body was trapped under the debris.

The accident happened at 8.30 am.

Sushant and other workers reached the spot in the morning in connection with rebuilding a wall of a house that collapsed in the previous night's rain. During construction, planks and stones started falling down, trapping Sushant under the debris. 

As the land continued to slide even during the rescue, the operation was carried out by placing a safety shield over Sushant.

There are reports of another possible landslide in the area.

