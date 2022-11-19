Opposition disrupts Tvm Corporation council, black flags waved at Mayor

Thiruvananthapuram: The city corporation council meeting was disrupted by opposition parties protesting the recent 'letter row' involving Mayor Arya Rajendran.

The councillors of both BJP and UDF shouted 'go back' at Mayor Arya who had presided over the meeting that had been convened Saturday to discuss the recent controversy that has put the ruling LDF on a backfoot.

The opposition members demanded that Arya Rajendran should not chair the meeting. With LDF councillors standing by the Mayor, there was a commotion inside the council hall.

Placards accusing the Mayor of corruption were held by the councillors. Black flags were also waved at the Mayor.

The UDF demanded that the deputy Mayor should preside over as the Mayor's office has also been accused of financial irregularities. The BJP called for a detailed debate on the matter. The council had been convened as petitioned by the 35 councillors of the BJP.

Mayor Arya Rajendran has come under fire since the emergence of a letter, purportedly written by her, addressing CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan to nominate a list of comrades for the 295 temporary vacancies in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

Meanwhile, both the Crime Branch and the Vigilance have reportedly failed to unearth substantial evidence or get to the source of the letter.