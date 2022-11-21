Boy's arm amputated while seeking treatment for broken bone; kin allege medical negligence

Kannur: The family of a boy, who was under treatment in Thalassery General Hospital for a broken bone, has accused the doctor of medical negligence after his arm was amputated below the elbow.

A complaint has been lodged against Dr Binu Mon.

The boy fell and broke his arm while playing football on October 30. According to his relatives, the doctors took a call to perform surgery a week after he was admitted.

However, hospital authorities denied the allegation and said the boy's arm had to be amputated because he developed a condition known as compartment syndrome on the third day of his fracture.

Compartment syndrome occurs when pressure rises in and around muscles. The pressure is painful and can be dangerous.

Compartment syndrome can limit the flow of blood, oxygen and nutrients to muscles and nerves.

The boy's relatives also accused Kozhikode Medical College Hospital of not facilitating his proper treatment.