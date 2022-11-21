Money swindling by promising job in Poland: woman remanded

Kalamassery: A court has remanded Jeena Thomas (45) of Malayil House, Vazhakkala, who has been arrested over complaints that a consultancy firm owner and its employees swindled lakhs of rupees by promising jobs in Poland.

Jeena is the general manager of Jose Consultancy, which functions near Cusat Junction in Kalamassery. David Joseph of Thadathil at Thirumoolapuram in Thiruvalla lodged the complaint with the police in this regard.

The police investigation revealed the institution didn’t possess any official papers that permitted it to recruit people for overseas jobs.

The partners in the fraud, owner Jose, and employees Thasni, Sangeetha, and Augustine are absconding, sources said. The complaint is that the consultancy firm snatched away Rs 3.9 lakh from David and Rs 1 lakh each from his siblings.

After collecting the money, the firm told them there was a delay in taking them to Poland and asked whether they were interested in going to Russia. Though David evinced interest, the siblings didn’t toe his path. The passports of his siblings were returned but they didn’t get back the money, the complaint says.

David was given a business visa in the name of a job visa. When they created a ruckus after reaching the office, they were given a cheque for Rs 2 lakh, but this proved to be a bogus one, the complaint said.