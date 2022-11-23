Don't remove culpable homicide charges against Sriram Venkitaraman, Govt tells HC

Kochi: The Kerala Government has approached the High Court against the Thiruvananthapuram additional sessions court's order that dismissed the culpable homicide charges against IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman and his friend, Wafa Firoz, in the alleged drunk driving case.

The speeding car, allegedly driven by the IAS officer, caused the death of journalist KM Basheer in 2019.

The sessions court, while dropping the culpable homicide charges last month had however maintained that the other charges under Sections 304 A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash and negligent driving) of the IPC and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act would stand.

Sriram Venkitaraman had argued that there was no evidence regarding him having driven the vehicle in a drunken state.

In the criminal revision petition filed, the state said that the statements of the witnesses had revealed that the accused was in an inebriated state at the time of the incident, and had been reluctant to give his blood sample to destroy the evidence.

The petition also claimed that Sriram made all efforts to delay treatment when he was taken to the General Hospital on the day of the accident.

The Prosecution has also said that the doctor at the General Hospital had asked the accused to consult a surgeon and had referred him to Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, however, he disregarded the same and went to KIMS Hospital Thiruvananthapuram without informing the police.

The State has also argued the court below had exceeded its jurisdiction in the exercise of its power of discharge.

(With Live Law input)