2 men hacked to death in Kannur by drug mafia

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 24, 2022 11:48 AM IST
Representational image. Onmanorama
Topic | Kannur

Kannur: Two men were killed near Thalassery on Wednesday allegedly by a drug mafia gang, the police said.

Khalid (52), a fisherman, and his brother-in-law Shameer (40) were hacked to death in the attack. Police said the two men who were killed and a third person, who was the victims' relative, were attacked by the gang, a day after they brutally assaulted the son of one of the victims for objecting to the sale of banned substances by them, PTI reported.

Shameer's cousin Shanid (38), who was injured in the attack, was presently undergoing treatment at the Thalassery Cooperative Hospital, police said.

It was Shameer's son, Shabeel, who was beaten up allegedly by the same gang the previous day, police said.

Those accused of having carried out the attack are in hiding, it said.

On Wednesday, while Khalid, Shameer and Shanid were at the hospital, the gang members allegedly called them to come outside to settle the matter amicably, it said.

As they came out of the hospital, the trio were allegedly attacked by the gang, which arrived in an autorickshaw, in the nearby parking area, police said.

All three were admitted at the Thalassery Cooperative Hospital by local residents, but Khalid succumbed to his injuries there and Shameer, who was shifted to a private hospital in Kozhikode, died in the evening, police said.

It also said that a dispute over the sale of autorickshaws was probably another reason for the violence by the gang led by an auto driver.

(With inputs from PTI)

