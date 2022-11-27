Cylinder blast case: Social worker, neighbour held for Idukki woman's murder

Kattappana: Police arrested the man who brutally murdered a woman named Chinnamma (64) from Kumbidiyamakkal, Narakakkanam Pallikkavala, and set her ablaze using the LPG gas in her kitchen to make it seem like an accidental death. Vettiyangal Thomas Varghese (also known as Saji), aged 54, Chinnamma’s neighbour and a social worker, has been arrested. Though the initial information was that the woman died in an LPG cylinder blast in her kitchen, in the later investigation it was found to be a murder. Within 48 hours after the Special Investigation Team was formed to probe the case, Thomas was taken into custody.

The incident

On November 23 afternoon around 12.30pm, the accused reached Chinnamma’s house and asked for some drinking water. Chinnamma, who was washing clothes outside, went into the house to get some water for him. The accused followed her inside and hit her head with a wooden plank. Though Chinnamma tried to defend herself when she was injured, the accused - a Karate blackbelt holder - beat her up brutally and slashed her many times at different places with a sickle. With this, the woman fell unconscious.

After grabbing all the jewellery he could - approximately 4 sovereigns of gold - including a chain and the bangles she wore, the accused got some clothes from another room and put them over her. Then, he cut the LPG cylinder’s tube and set her ablaze.

The gold jewellery was pledged on the same day for Rs 1,25,000. The Police special team arrested him during the wee hours of Saturday from Kambam in Tamil Nadu, while he was attempting to flee.

The 25-member police team led by Idukki District Police Chief V U Kuriakose, including officers Kattappana DySP V A Nishadmon, SHOs A Ajith, Vishal Johnson, V S Nawas, B S Binu and Sub Inspectors Sajimon Joseph, Augustine, Benny Baby, K M Babu and other police personnel, nabbed the accused.