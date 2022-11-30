Malayalam
Malabar Cements case: HC orders further probe into 2011 deaths of whistleblower, sons

Our Correspondent
Published: November 30, 2022 08:20 PM IST
Saseendran, 46, and his children Vivek, 10, and Vyas, 8, were found hanging at their house at Kanjikode at 2 am on January 2, 2011 : Manorama News
Ernakulam

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has ordered further probe into the mysterious deaths of former Malabar Cements Limited employee Saseendran and his two young children amid a probe into a graft case that had rocked the State-government entity.

Saseendran, who was the company secretary, had testified against Malabar Cements contractor V M R Radhakrishnan. The latter was arrested by the CBI on March 19, 2013 and was charged with abetment to suicide.

A Vigilance report had flagged a corruption of Rs 2.78 crore in the purchase of limestone at an inflated price from the company, ARK, which is owned by V M Radhakrishnan. Also, a corruption of Rs 16.17 crore in the purchase of fly ash from Thoothukudi was also suspected.

Saseendran, 46, and his children Vivek, 10, and Vyas, 8, were found hanging at their house at Kanjikode at 2 am on January 2, 2011. After state police probe, the High Court handed over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation. In July 2018 Saseendran's wife Teena was found exhausted in a Kochi flat and died soon after.

Saseendran's father Velayudhan Master who fought the legal battle despite advancing age had passed away in late 2020.

 

