Quarry owners comprise three-fourths of CPM donors

New Delhi: The statement of accounts submitted to the Election Commission by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has revealed that the quarry owners in Kerala have extended solid support to the party through liberal donations.

In the last financial year, three-fourths of the donors from Kerala, other than party members, were owners of quarries.

According to the statement submitted to the Election Commission by Sitaram Yechury, general secretary of the party, marine exporters formed the section of donors who contributed the second highest amount. The list consists of those who contributed more than Rs20,000 online or by cheque.

Political parties submit the statement of account to the Election Commission in accordance with the provisions of the Representation of People Act.

The break-up

The CPM received Rs 10 crore in donations from different States. The list includes 535 donors, including individuals and establishments, in addition to party leaders. The total number of donors who are apparently not party members, and establishments is 95. Of this, 33 are from the quarry sector. Over Rs 0.5 crore was received from quarry owners.

Nine establishments from the marine export sector too have given donations. An establishment in the gold business sector donated Rs 2.2 crore under different names while a real estate company contributed Rs 0.5 crore.

Nearly 300 of the contributors are from Telangana, 5 from Tripura and two from Bengal.

In 2020-21, the party had received Rs 12 crore as donations. Last year, the majority of contributors from Kerala were from companies in the building construction sector. Just one company alone in the sector had donated Rs 4 crore.

BJP pips Congress in Kerala

The BJP has received Rs 614 crore and the Congress Rs 95 crore, reveals the nationwide statement of accounts. Of the total amount, the BJP received Rs 3.4 crore from Kerala. Among the 27 donors, one individual gave Rs 1 crore, while two jewellery establishments and a financial enterprise contributed Rs 0.5 crore each.

The Congress received Rs. 1.59 crore from Kerala. The list of donors names 20 entities, including teachers’ organisations, jewelries, and financial institutions as contributors. One financial establishment donated Rs 0.5 crore.