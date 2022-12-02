No objection to deployment of Central forces in Vizhinjam port area: State Govt

Kochi: The state government has told the High Court that it has no objection to the deployment of the Central forces in the Vizhinjam port area.

The High Court sought the position of the Central Government in this regard.

While hearing the case on Friday, the Adani Group asked why the State Government was hesitating to seek the help of the Central forces.

The Adani Group complained that the state government did not take any action other than filing a case against the attackers and did not arrest the accused.

The court adjourned the plea for hearing on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the police submitted a reply affidavit to the court regarding the conflict in Vizhinjam.

The affidavit stated that protesters including priests had encroached on the project area.

The police submitted that the priests were also involved in the violence and that the vehicles that reached the project area were stopped under the leadership of the priests.