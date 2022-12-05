Malayalam
HC strikes down plea seeking NIA probe into Vizhinjam violence

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 05, 2022 05:54 PM IST
Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Monday rejected a plea seeking an investigation by the NIA into the recent clash that broke out during the anti-port strike in Vizhinjam, which saw over 3,000 protesters vandalising the police station there and injuring over 40 police personnel.

A division bench of Kerala High Court, headed by Chief Justice S Manikumar, dismissed a petition filed by a Thiruvananthapuram native, who is also a former DySP, seeking a National Investigation Agency probe into the violence.

The court accepted the State government's submission that cases were already registered and investigation has begun into the matter.

"Investigation is at the preliminary stage," the court observed while dismissing the petition.

Fisherfolk of Vizhinjam have been protesting for more than four months against the under-construction seaport, which led to violence on November 26 and 27.

The protesters attacked Vizhinjam police station on the night of November 27, injuring several police personnel.

