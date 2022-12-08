Malayalam
Fearing poaching, Cong may shift Himachal MLAs to safe haven

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 08, 2022 02:21 PM IST
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel | Photo: IANS
Topic | India

New Delhi: Amid poaching fears, Congress on Thursday deputed senior leaders to keep the flock together in Himachal Pradesh. It is also planning to shift the MLAs to Rajasthan via Chandigarh.

After having crossed the halfway mark, the Congress is set to dethrone the BJP-led government.

According to sources, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is personally monitoring the situation. She has deputed Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda for the purpose, while state in-charge of the state Rajeev Shukla is in the process of talking to each elected MLA personally.

The Congress on Thursday was leading the initial vote count in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls. It crossed the half-way mark and was ahead in 38 seats at around 11:40 am.

The ruling BJP was leading in 33 seats earlier but gradually slid to 25 and won two seats.

The independents were leading in three constituencies.
Independents, all BJP rebels, are Hoshiyar Singh from Dehra, Hiteshwar Singh from Banjar in Kullu and Ashish in Hamirpur Sadar, once the stronghold of two-time Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal.

(With IANS inputs)

