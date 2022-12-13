HC to consider VCs' petitions on Dec 15; Chancellor allowed to hold hearings

Kochi: The High Court will consider the pleas filed by the Vice Chancellors (VCs) of various universities in Kerala against the show-cause notice issued by the Chancellor on December 15.Justice Devan Ramachandran posted the case for Thursday as it was pointed out that the hearing of the VCs following the issue of notice is on.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is also the Chancellor, had issued notices to VCs seeking to show a cause for not rescinding their appointment as it was found it was in contravention of the norms of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Significantly, the Court clarified that there is no impediment for the Chancellor to conduct the hearing. However, the final decision cannot be made as the Court has ordered an interim stay and the matter is sub judice. This stay has also been extended.

Ten Vice Chancellors with different universities have filed their pleas against the Governor’s notice. Of them, the official term of the Kerala University VC has expired. Fisheries University VC Dr Riji John’s appointment was repealed by the Court while considering another plea. In effect, the pleas filed by the remaining 8 VCs are valid.

On Monday, Dec 12, the Chancellor conducted the hearing of eight VCs. Except three, other five were represented by their counsels. Those who appeared in person are Saji Gopinath, Mubarak Pasha and V P Mahadevan Pillai. Saji is the VC of the Digital University, Pasha of Sree Narayana Guru Open University and Pillai is the former VC of Kerala University.

Khan had asked nine state university VCs to appear at the Raj Bhavan for a hearing. The VCs claim that their appointment was in line with the UGC norms.