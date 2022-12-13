No need to include Chancellor's representative in VC search panel: HC

Kochi: Citing UGC rules, a division bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday said it was not necessary to include the Chancellor's representative in the search committee to appoint a new vice-chancellor for the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University.

The division bench, including the chief justice, stayed the order by a single bench stating that nominating such a member violated the UGC rules.

The High Court has accepted the appeal filed by the government against the single bench order that Ciza Thomas to continue as the temporary VC of tech varsity.

The high court division bench's observations give relief to the State Government.

The single bench had dismissed the government's petition against the Governor's appointment of a temporary VC by suggesting that Ciza Thomas has sufficient qualifications and that the permanent VC should be appointed within three months.

The court had earlier rejected the Chancellor and acting VC's claim that the Government's plea was not tenable. The court clarified that the government questioned the order through an urgent petition.

The single bench also explained that the appointment can be made only as per UGC norms.