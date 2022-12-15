Marine Drive turns 'machine land' as Manorama Quickerala expo begins

Kochi: The Malayala Manorama Quickerala Machinery and Trade Expo 2022 has begun here, making Marine Drive a 'machine land'. The mega expo features over 120 stalls featuring products of 80 brands from across the country. The expo has attracted hundreds of visitors, including industrial players and aspiring business people.

The show which was opened to the public on Thursday features the latest innovative machines, products and services which help aggrandize the businesses in the state. The exhibition will be on till December 18.

The exhibition offers a distinctive experience for the existing and aspiring entrepreneurs in the state. The exhibits include products and services of companies that look for investments, franchise sales and distribution.

The products on display belong to a wide category of sectors including food packing, food processing, power tools, refrigeration, robotics and automation.

Panel discussions involving prominent business leaders and government officials will also be held as part of the event.

Leading frozen food maker Cantree Frozen is the major sponsor of the event. State Bank of India is the banking partner. The banking major offers its services for those aspiring to start small and medium enterprises at the event.

Autozone partner Maruti Arena offers special offers for visitors.

Malayala Manorama Quickerala is organising the mega event in association with the Kerala State Small Industries Association and the Cochin Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Kerala Startup Mission is the technology partner while KITES India is the community partner.

Furniture, coir products, fencing materials, mop-water tank cleaners, tower fans, chapathi makers, power-saving bulbs, optical lenses, car wash, Kozhikode halwa and handicraft are among the major attractions of the show. Visitors will get excellent offers, discounts and free samples. Entry is free.