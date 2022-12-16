Malayalam
Two teens killed while jumping off moving train at Koratty

Our Correspondent
Published: December 16, 2022 02:12 PM IST
onmanorama article image - 1
Topic | Thrissur

Thrissur: Two teenagers died while apparently attempting to get down from a moving train at Koratty Angadi railway station in Thrissur district in the wee hours of Friday.

Krishnakumar (16) and Sanjay (17), both natives of Koratty, died on their way back home from Kochi.

Reports say that both the youngsters died on the spot.

As the train did not have a stop at the Koratty both would have jumped off the train. One of them landed on the platform, hitting his head against the floor while the other fell between the platform and the rail track.

There were no eyewitnesses. As most trains do not have stops at Koratty Angadi, the tragic incident came to light much later.

The bodies were shifted to hospital for the postmortem.

