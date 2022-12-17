London: The Keralite nurse, who was found dead along with her two children at their home in Kettering in Northamptonshire, UK, on Thursday, was strangled, the local police said on Saturday.

The three found dead at their home are Anju (40), a native of Vaikom in Kottayam district; and her children Jeeva (6) and Jhanvi (4).

Anju's husband Chelevalan Saju (52), a native of Kombanpara in the Padiyoor panchayat of Kannur district, is being questioned by Northamptonshire police.

Saju will be kept in custody for 72 hours and murder charges will be slapped on him, the police said.

He has been working as a food delivery person for restaurants.

Autopsies of the two children are scheduled for Saturday.

Repatriation may take weeks

Meanwhile, efforts are on to bring the mortal remains of the three deceased to Kerala.

It is likely that the release of the bodies will take weeks as the police and court-related procedures for unnatural deaths including murders and suicide are lengthy in the UK.

Anju and her children were found with serious injuries in their house at Petherton Court in Kettering, around 140km from London, police said.

The crime was reported at 11.15 am on Thursday, which is around 4.45 pm Indian time.

