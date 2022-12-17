FIFA World Cup: Lakshadweep's Argentina fan takes Messi cutout underwater

Before Argentina played Croatia in the semifinal of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Lakshadweep-native Mohammed Swadikh made a declaration on social media: If my team wins, I'll plant a Lionel Messi cutout in the sea.

Messi scored and Argentina won, 3-0, storming into the final, where they will face France on Sunday.

Swadikh kept his word. "Like promised, we're taking the man into the sea. We will return after a little fun with colourful fishes," posted the resident of Kavaratti islands before venturing into the crystal clear waters of Lakshadweep with an impressive cut-out of the Argentine talisman.

Swadikh and friends also shared a video of them taking Messi at least 15 metre underwater and planting him beside corals. A scuba team helped them accomplish their mission.

Mohammed Swadikh and friends take Lionel Messi's cutout into the sea with the help of a scuba team. Photo: Facebook/@mswadikh

It is understood that the Argentine fans brought their enigmatic captain ashore after the photo and video shoot so as to not disturb their pristine environment.

Football fans in south India, especially Kerala, had caught global attention by erecting huge cut outs of their favourite footballers, mainly Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.

In Kozhikode's Pullavoor, fan groups erected giant cutouts of the three superstars in a river, but this physical education teacher and friends in Kavaratti have outplayed them all.