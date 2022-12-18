Thiruvananthapuram: The State Government has asked the Supreme Court not to give any reduction in bail condition of activist Rehana Fathima, citing that her actions have hurt religious sentiments.

According to the affidavit submitted by the State, Rehana violated the bail conditions several times and re-circulated posts that hurt religious sentiments.

In August 2020, the Supreme Court dismissed her anticipatory bail plea in cases against her for circulating a video in which she was seen allowing her minor children to paint on semi-nude body.

Fathima, who made an attempt to enter the shrine of Lord Ayyappa in Sabarimala in 2018, attracted severe criticism for the video.

The video was shot by her and uploaded on social media. After the video was found by the Cyber Dome of Kochi Police, a case was registered against the activist in June 2020, for offences punishable under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO Act), Information Technology Act, 2000 and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

After the Supreme Court allowed the entry of women between the ages of 10 and 50 into Sabarimala temple in September 2018, Fathima made an attempt to enter the shrine. But she had to retreat following protests by Hindu activists and devotees.

State-owned BSNL had fired her as an employee for outraging the religious feelings of devotees through social media posts intentionally.