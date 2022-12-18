Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

40 more hospitals under Medisep; treatment for Rs 308 cr availed in last 6 months

Our Correspondent
Published: December 18, 2022 07:51 AM IST Updated: December 18, 2022 10:03 AM IST
onmanorama article image - 1
Sources in the Finance Ministry revealed that many prominent hospitals had expressed their interest in joining the scheme after a large number of government employees and pensioners began seeking treatment in hospitals that are empanelled under Medisep. Representative image/File Photo.
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Forty more hospitals have been brought under the Medical Insurance for State Employees and Pensioners (Medisep) scheme of the Kerala Government. 

More hospitals are likely to be empanelled  in the coming months as more and more  government employees and pensioners are availing the comprehensive health insurance scheme that offers cashless treatment. 

Sources in the State Finance Ministry revealed that many prominent hospitals had expressed their interest in joining the scheme after a large number of eligible patients began seeking treatment in hospitals that are currently  empanelled under the Medisep.
In all 147 government hospitals, including medical colleges, as well as 329 private hospitals in and outside the State are part of the scheme.
A coverage of up to Rs 3 lakh per annum is available for the eligible expenses incurred by the beneficiary for the listed procedures under the Basic Benefit Package (BBP) for three years. A total of 1,920 treatments and surgical procedures are covered under the scheme. The beneficiary has to be admitted for at least 24 hours to be eligible.

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest joinees

Some of the prominent hospitals that have been newly included in the scheme are:

Idukki High Range Super Specialty Cooperative Hospital; Mundakkayam Medical Trust Hospital; Kannur Malabar Cancer Centre; P R  Rama Varma Raja Memorial Cooperative Hospital; Cooperative Hospital, Payyannur; Bishop Benzigar Hospital, Kollam; EMS Cooperative Hospital; KIMS Bellerose, Kottayam; Iqraa Hospital, Kozhikode; PVS Hospital, Ernakulam; Almas Hospital, Malappuram; Meditrina Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram; Sree Ramakrishna Ashrama Charitable Hospital; St. John’s Health Services; and Iqraa Community Hospital, Wayanad.

1.11 lakh claims in last six months
Treatment costing over Rs  308 crore was extended through the Medisep to more than 1 lakh persons in the past six months. The total number of claims in this period was 1,11,027.

The number of claims district-wise:

Kozhikode – 17,546; Ernakulam – 13,636; Thiruvananthapuram – 11,150; Malappuram – 11,056; Kollam – 9,509; Kannur – 9,202; Thrissur – 9,151; Kottayam – 6,961; Pathanamthitta – 6,230; Alappuzha – 4,903; Palakkad – 4,326; Idukki – 3,662; Wayanad – 2,414; and Kasaragode – 947.

The claims from outside Kerala include: Mangaluru – 332, Chennai – 1; and Coimbatore – 1.
Most patients

The most number of patients opted for Medisep from the following five hospitals in Kerala. 

Amala Institute of Medical Sciences, Thrissur – 3,757; S N Memorial Institute of Medical Sciences, Kollam – 3,313; AKG Hospital, Kannur – 2,645; MVR Cancer Centre and Research Institute, Kozhikode – 2,431; and District Cooperative Hospital, Kozhikode – 2,267.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.