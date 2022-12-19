World Cup celebrations turn violent in some districts; cops assaulted in Kochi, TVM

Kannur: As thousands of Malayalis across Kerala celebrated Argentina's penalty shootout win over France in the 2022 football World Cup final on Sunday night, a few violent incidents were reported from Kannur, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts of the state.

Five police officials were assaulted near Kaloor metro station in Kochi.

Three individuals were hacked in Palliyanmoola of Kannur district. One among the three is critical. Six people have been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

A sub-inspector was attacked during a clash between fans in Thiruvananthapuram's Pozhiyoor. One person was taken into custody.

In Kottarakkara, three people were injured in an altercation during a celebration post the match.

There were celebrations on the streets of several towns, cities and villages of the southern state as the South American team defeated France in the penalty shootout after 120 minutes of gameplay resulted in a 3-3 scorecard.