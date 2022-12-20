Case against lawyer, panchayat member for forcing assault survivor to change statement

Malappuram: Police have registered a case against a lawyer and a Gram Panchayat member here for forcing a survivor of a sexual assault to retract her statement.

She revealed to Manorama News a week ago that they promised her Rs 25 lakh to do the same.



The minor survivor had said that the accused in the case even attempted to murder her.

The survivor, who was allegedly assaulted sexually by five persons, including her relative, claimed she survived murder attempts twice and though a police complaint was filed, the cops ended the probe, stating that there was no evidence.

The girl, who now stays with her family, said in her statement that she was abused sexually since she was studying in Class 7.

The ordeal came out in the open after she fell unconscious during a school assembly. She revealed the plight to her teachers.

The police lodged a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in 2018.

The girl pointed out that the accused were released from prison after just three months. She rued she was left to live in humiliation while the accused were leading normal lives.

After she lodged the complaint, there were two murder attempts against her, the victim said. “At first, they tried to run a lorry over me. Though I identified the accused among those people inside the vehicle, none took my statement seriously,” she said.

Then, a gang who arrived in a car attacked her with a sharp weapon while she was going to school.

The victim and the school authorities lodged complaints with the police. A probe was held, but the cops soon winded up the investigation, saying there was no evidence.

The survivor claimed the accused offered her Rs 25 lakh, each promising Rs 5 lakh, to change her statements in the case.

They even said they would construct a house for her. However, the survivor is determined to fight the case till the very end, no matter what happens.