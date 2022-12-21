Two scooter-riders injured as plastic strings slash neck

Thrissur/Thodupuzha: A woman advocate and a 60-year-old man were injured in two separate accidents after plastic strings got entangled around their necks while riding their scooters.

Advocate Kukku Devaki sustained a wound after the plastic string of festoon got entangled around her neck.

The incident happened at Chungam, near Ayyanthole, in Thrissur district as she was heading to her office in town the other day. The festoon, tied for the recently concluded Kisan Sabha national conference, had snapped and entangled her neck. As she was riding slowly, she did not fall off the scooter but the plastic string of the festoon entangled her neck completely.

"I felt breathless for a moment," Kukku said.

She sought treatment at the primary healthcare centre but there was no doctor. She then bought the medicine and applied it on the wound. There is still swelling on the neck.

After the incident, the festoons of the Kisan Sabha are being removed from the town.

Thodupuzha incident

The Public Works Department has been blamed for a similar incident in Thodupuzha.

Johnny George, 60, was injured after his neck was slashed after a plastic wire got stuck. The plastic string was tied between two electric poles on either side of the Karikode-Thekkumbhagam road to divert traffic for the laying of tiles on the road.

The accident happened while Johnny was riding the scooter along with his wife. As the plastic wire got entangled around his neck, both of them fell down. Johnny, who was seriously injured, sought treatment at the district hospital.

Johnny lodged a complaint at the Thodupuzha police station on Tuesday.

The Station House Officer V C Vishnu Kumar said that the road contractor, a Kanjirappally native, has been summoned to the station on Wednesday. He said that legal action will be taken against those who caused the accident by tying the plastic string across the road without any signage.