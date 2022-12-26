South Korean woman assaulted sexually in Kozhikode; probe on

Kozhikode: A woman from South Korea, who was caught without sufficient documents at Karipur airport, was assaulted sexually during her stay in Kozhikode, police said.

The survivor, who was not cooperating with the investigation into her arrest and showed signs of trauma, was sent to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for a medical examination. Subsequently, she revealed her ordeal to a doctor, who confirmed the same after examining her.

Kozhikode town police have registered a case based on the medical report and the doctor's statement.

According to sources, the survivor claimed that she has been staying in various hotels in the city since the beginning of December. She was assaulted during her stay in the city.

The woman was taken into custody when she arrived at the airport to return to South Korea. Authorities apprehended her when she was found without the required documents, including a valid ticket.