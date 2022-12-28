Malayalam
19-year-old who lost her way gang-raped in Malappuram

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 28, 2022 10:17 AM IST
Sexual Abuse | Rape | Assault | Representational image (Photo - Istockphoto/rudall30)
Representational image. Photo: Istockphoto/rudall30
Malappuram: Kozhikode police have arrested three people who raped a 19-year-old differently-abled woman.

She had reached Parappanangadi in Malappuram after losing her way.

A native of Perambra, the young woman was taken to Malappuram and Kozhikode districts and abused sexually, she said in her complaint.

Later, an autorickshaw driver, who promised to get her home safe, also abused her. The accused later abandoned her at the railway station.

Police have arrested Muneer, Prajeesh and Sajeer (the auto driver) in the case.

