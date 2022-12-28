Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Varkala murder: Teen girl found with throat slit, friend arrested

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 28, 2022 09:31 AM IST Updated: December 28, 2022 10:38 AM IST
Sangeetha | Photo: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Varkala: A chilling cold-blooded murder of a teenage girl has been reported from Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram district. Sangeetha, a native of Vadasseri in Varkala, was found with her throat slit outside her house a little after last midnight.  

Police have arrested her male fried Gopu for the murder. He is a native of Pallikal.

Podcast
Haritha Benjamin & Deepa Soman
Society, movies or peers: Who is to blame for crimes by jilted lovers, stalkers? | News Brake Ep 41
Haritha Benjamin & Deepa Soman
 

He called Sangeetha out of her house and slit her throat after a quarrel sometime after 1.30 am on Tuesday.

RELATED ARTICLES

Neighbours who rushed to the spot on hearing the commotion found Sangeetha lying in a pool of blood. They also saw someone fleeing in the dark.

The 17-year-old was reportedly close to Gopu. The motive of the crime is not known yet, but a strain in their ties likely led to the murder.

The recovery of mobile phone and the knife at the crime scene led the police to Gopu. Sangeetha was a first-year degree student of Sree Sankara College at Kilimanoor.

(To be updated)

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.