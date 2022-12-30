NDRF mock drill was a farce, says witness on volunteer's drowning

Pathanamthitta: After the tragic incident of a young volunteer drowning in the Manimala River during a mock drill conducted here on Thursday, locals have rapped the National Disaster Response Force, which organised the event, for their alleged negligence.

"The whole mock drill was a sham. They did not even have basic rescue equipment," a local, who claims to have been on the spot during the accident, told Manorama News.

Several others alleged that the Force had come to simulate the rescue operation with faulty equipment. Fire Force and Revenue Departments also faced the wrath.

The deceased is Binu Soman (34), a native of Paduthodu near Mallappally. He was among the four volunteers who participated at the request of the Tahasildar.

The very purpose of the event was reportedly saving people from drowning.

Locals also allege that officials had tried to stifle the news of the death from spreading.

Meanwhile, State Revenue Minister K Rajan ruled out foul play in Soman's death. Police has registered a case of unnatural death.

Soman's postmortem was done at Kottayam Medical College. His funeral will take place after his sister, who is abroad, returns home.