Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

NDRF mock drill was a farce, says witness on volunteer's drowning

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 30, 2022 04:43 PM IST
drowning
Binu Soman drowned at Kallooppara. Photos: Screenshot from Manorama News
Topic | Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta: After the tragic incident of a young volunteer drowning in the Manimala River during a mock drill conducted here on Thursday, locals have rapped the National Disaster Response Force, which organised the event, for their alleged negligence.

"The whole mock drill was a sham. They did not even have basic rescue equipment," a local, who claims to have been on the spot during the accident, told Manorama News.

Several others alleged that the Force had come to simulate the rescue operation with faulty equipment. Fire Force and Revenue Departments also faced the wrath.

RELATED ARTICLES

The deceased is Binu Soman (34), a native of Paduthodu near Mallappally. He was among the four volunteers who participated at the request of the Tahasildar.

The very purpose of the event was reportedly saving people from drowning.

Locals also allege that officials had tried to stifle the news of the death from spreading. 

Meanwhile, State Revenue Minister K Rajan ruled out foul play in Soman's death. Police has registered a case of unnatural death.

Soman's postmortem was done at Kottayam Medical College. His funeral will take place after his sister, who is abroad, returns home.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.