Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Saji Cheriyan to be sworn in today; UDF to boycott ceremony

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 04, 2023 09:30 AM IST Updated: January 04, 2023 09:54 AM IST
Saji Cheriyan | Photo: File Image
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Former Kerala Culture Minister and Chengannur MLA Saji Cheriyan is set to take oath as minister for a second time in the Left Democratic Front Government. The swearing-in is scheduled at 4 pm on Wednesday.  

Though Governor Arif Mohammad Khan played hardball initially, he relented later and gave permission to swear Saji Cheriyan in. Meanwhile, opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) will boycott the ceremony.

The CPM State Secretariat had given the nod to induct Cheriyan again as minister after the Kerala High Court recently dismissed two pleas that sought to disqualify him as a legislator over the speech allegedly insulting the Constitution of India.

RELATED ARTICLES

The petitions had claimed that Cheriyan's actions attracted disqualification under Section 9 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Controversial remark
Cheriyan had to quit the Left Democratic Front ministry on July 6 as his alleged anti-Constitution remarks had caused quite a furore.

He had then claimed that the decision to step down was personal and not forced upon him.

In his public address at Mallappally, Cheriyan claimed that the Constitution was prepared as directed by the British and that it wasn't meant to protect the commoners.

Cheriyan had said: "The words secularism and democracy have been thrown here and there. But the Constitution is clearly being used to exploit commoners."

(To be updated)

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.