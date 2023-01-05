Thiruvananthapuram: ADGP Ajith Kumar has ordered Crime Branch to investigate the death of young woman filmmaker Nayana Surya (28), who was found dead in her rented house on February 24, 2019. ACP G K Dinil, who is investigating possible deficiencies in the initial police investigation and possibilities of further probe, will submit a report to the Commissioner.

The probe will be conducted based on this report and the recent allegation that she was murdered. The crime Branch will form a special team to investigate.

On Wednesday, Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju said that all angles, including that of murder, would be looked into.

The postmortem report, which was accessed and later made public by Nayana's friends, cited strangulation as the cause of death. It also said there were several injury marks on her body, including on the neck.

Nayana was found dead in the bathroom of her rented house at Althara Nagar in Thiruvananthapuram by her friends who came enquiring after she failed to return their calls.

Nayana's family had complained about Museum Police, who initially probed the case, that they misled them with false details and concluded the investigation abruptly.

Nayana had worked as an assistant director with renowned filmmaker and scriptwriter late Lenin Rajendran for a decade.