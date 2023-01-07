Food poisoning: Yet another death after consuming kuzhimanthi

Kasaragod: In yet another case of food poisoning, a girl died after consuming Kuzhimandhi here on Saturday. The deceased is Anjushri Parvathi, a native of Thalaklayi in Kasaragod.

Anjushri fell sick soon after having the food, which was bought from an online food delivery app. According to sources, she was under treatment in a private hospital in Mangalore. The deceased's family has filed a complaint at Melparambu police station.

Speaking to mediapersons, Health Minister Veena George said that an investigation will be held over this case.

Recently, Reshmi, a nurse at Kottayam Medical College Hospital, succumbed to food poisoning after having Alfahm (Arabic grilled chicken) from a restaurant in Sankranthi in Kottayam. Following the incident, hospital authorities informed the Food Safety Department, which then conducted an inspection and took action against the restaurant, including suspending the establishment's license.

