Kottayam food poisoning: Hotel allowed to operate without fixing 8 issues flagged earlier

Kottayam: The Kottayam Municipality will investigate how a hotel which was in the news last week for a fatal food poisoning case had secured the licence in the first place even though it was barred from operating until it had conformed to hygiene parameters.



The civic body has appointed an inquiry commission to check the files in connection with issuing a licence and operational permit to Hotel Park (Malappuram Kuzhimandhi) at Samkranthi on the outskirts of Kottayam town.

Last week, a nurse named Reshmi Raj (33) had died of food poisoning a week after she consumed food from this outlet.

Municipal Chairperson Bincy Sebastian’s personal Assistant Fillix Felix has been tasked with the probe.

The inquiry report would be submitted before the next Council meeting. The actions initiated against the Health Supervisor M R Sanu who has been suspended following the incident would be presented during the meeting, Bincy said.

The 8 issues flagged earlier

Eight problems were pointed out in the report submitted by the Health Supervisor when there was a complaint against the restaurant earlier.

1. 3.6 kg banned plastic was seized from the hotel.

2. Dishes used for cooking were unhygienic.

3. The health cards of the staff have expired.

4. The water tank is dirty.

5. The Gandhinagar shed where the kitchen is maintained does not have a licence or operational permit from the Municipality.

6. The area around the kitchen is covered with wild bushes and thick growth.

7. The freezer where chicken is stored is unclean and unhygienic.

8. The well from which water is fetched for cooking and other uses is dirty.

The report clearly mentions that the operations must be stopped until these issues are corrected. It says the Municipality must be informed in writing that these problems have been fixed, only after which the hotel can be opened and operated. Otherwise, action will be initiated.

The Health Department itself permitted the hotel to operate without rectifying the problems cited. The official who is responsible for this action has been suspended, said the Municipal Chairperson.

The allegation is that the same Health Department which wrote so and warned the Hotel has permitted it to operate within a week, even before fixing the problems cited in the report.