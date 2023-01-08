Malayalam
Youth Cong prez all show and no substance, say party workers; Shafi ready to resign

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 08, 2023 08:40 PM IST
Shafi Parambil Photo: facebook/shafiparambilmla
Shafi Parambil. Photo: Facebook/shafiparambilmla
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: Youth Congress state president Shafi Parambil came for severe criticism in the party committee held on Sunday. Party workers alleged he was all pomp and no substance.

Accusing the leader of not showing any interest in political affairs, two sections -- A Group and the Sudhakaran faction -- said Shafi was busy doing other things like playing football.

They also threw light on a report which said the party does not take a stand on people's issues.

The complaints against Shafi were raised while discussing the organisational failures of the party. "Even when major accusations were raised against the Centre and state governments, the party maintained dead silence," they said.

Meanwhile, Shafi, talking after the state committee, said no criticisms were raised during the meeting. "Certain shortcomings were discussed. As for the presidency, I am ready to step down. I have passed the age limit for working in the Youth Congress. I will not be the one in charge from the next term," said Shafi.

However, the state president is reported to have raised an issue in the meeting with regard to KPCC president K Sudhakaran directly interfering in the organisational issues of the Youth Congress.

