Anjushree's death: Postmortem report points to suicide

Pariyaram: The postmortem report of 19-year-old Anjushree Parvathy, who died here two days ago allegedly after taking kuzhimandhi, states rat poison led to her death.



The surgeon of Pariyaram Medical College, who did her postmortem, told the police that her death wasn't due to food poisoning.

Rat poison, in the form of paste, apparently affected her liver, which resulted in the death, said the preliminary postmortem report.

The investigation by police also confirm the same, as they found a note and her searching for rat poison in her phone history, according to sources.

However, this can be confirmed officially only after the chemical report is available.

Anjushree, who is the daughter of the late M Kumaran Nair of Sreenilayam and K Ambika from Benoor died in a private hospital in Mangalore at 5.15 am on Saturday, while she was under treatment there. Her relatives had said that she had ordered food online on December 31 and lost life after eating the same. Police had also taken a hotel owner and two employees under custody.

They were let off free after it was proved that her death is not due to food poisoning, according to sources.

The health department and food and safety department had also closed down the hotel and seized food items there.

Anjushree was a second-year B Com student of Govinda Pai Govt College, Manjeshwaram.