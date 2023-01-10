Sabarimala pilgrims can't carry posters of film stars, politicians: Kerala High Court

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Monday observed that pilgrims carrying posters and huge photographs of celebrities and politicians should not be permitted entry to Sabarimala sannidhanam (sanctom sanctorum).

The court has directed the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to take necessary steps to ensure that every worshipper of Lord Ayyappa exercises his right of worship at sannidhanam, in an accustomed manner and subject to the practice and tradition in Sabarimala.

Right to worship is a civil right, of course in an accustomed manner and subject to the practice and tradition in each temple.

The Devaswom Board Petition was registered suo motu based on a complaint filed by a devotee complaining about pilgrims bringing posters and huge photographs of celebrities, politicians etc to Sabarimala sannidhanam.

The Division Bench observed that as per the provisions of the Travancore-Cochin Hindu Religious Institutions Act, the Travancore Devaswom Board is duty-bound to see that the regular traditional rites and ceremonies according to the practice prevalent in Sabarimala are performed promptly and to establish and maintain proper facilities in Sabarimala for the devotees.

Furthermore, subject to the provisions of Part I of the Act and the Rules, the court observed that the Board should manage the properties and affairs of Sabarimala Devasom and arrange for the conduct of the daily worship and ceremonies and of the festivals in Sabarimala according to the usage.

The court in Sajeev Sastharam v. State of Kerala and others had held that a 'worshipper' is duty-bound to exercise his right to worship in an accustomed manner and subject to the practice and tradition in Sabarimala.

Relying on this decision the court observed that no pilgrim can be permitted entry to Sabarimala sannidhanam, through pathinettampadi or to have darshan in front of the sopanam of Sabarimala sannidhanam, carrying posters and huge photographs of celebrities, politicians etc.

Taking note of a news item that appeared in online media of the performance of drummer Sivamani, in front of sopanam of Sabarimala sannidhanam, the court also observed that no pilgrim is permitted to play drum or other similar instruments in front of the sopanam of Sabarimala sannidhanam.



(With LiveLaw inputs.)