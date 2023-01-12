Farmer dies in tiger attack in Wayanad

Wayanad: A 52-year-old farmer, who was attacked by a tiger at Puthussery, succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital here on Thursday.

It was around 11 am that the tiger attacked Salu near his house in Thondarnadu. With a grievously injured leg, he was rushed to a hospital in Kalpetta. On the way, he suffered a heart attack. By evening, he was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, locals in Puthussery launched a protest against the forest guards, whom they accused of reacting late to the news of a tiger having entered a human habitation.

According to the locals, the forest guards, despite spotting the tiger's paw prints, went back without searching the area any further.

They demanded that the tiger be caught and shot dead at the earliest.

As per the latest reports, officials are still searching for the tiger. Residents in the area have been alerted to be cautious as the tiger is yet to be caught.