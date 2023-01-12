Shashi Tharoor to contest in Lok Sabha polls; eyes Vattiyoorkavu assembly seat too

Thiruvananthapuram: Shashi Tharoor MP, who has evinced interest in representing the Vattiyoorkavu assembly constituency, will contest in next year’s Lok Sabha polls, sources said.



The MP will contest from Thiruvananthapuram, his sitting seat. The decision follows the assessment that distancing himself away from the parliamentary field till the next Kerala Legislative assembly election scheduled in 2026 won’t do his political career any good.

K Muraleedharan will get the lot if Tharoor doesn’t contest from Thiruvananthapuram, the sources informed of the development said. Meanwhile, the BJP is mulling, fielding noted actor Suresh Gopi from Thiruvananthapuram if Tharoor is not contesting from the state capital.

Tharoor, though, has his eyes set on the Vattiyoorkavu seat in the next assembly polls. Tharoor, who already gave hints of his becoming active in state politics, earlier mentioned the possibility of his becoming a chief minister candidate by contesting the Kerala Legislative assembly polls.